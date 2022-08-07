When community leaders come together, we can accomplish so much. The Delano community did just that on Sunday, July 31, at the Delano Community Center.
In collaboration with local businesses and organizations such as United Way of Kern County, Adventist Health, Athletix Sports Gym, Tacos Humildes, MGS beauty salon, Nutriguys and Maya Cinemas of Delano, the Delano community was able to distribute more than 500 resource bags to students in the city.
Items distributed ranged from notebooks to pencils to several backpacks. The long line of vehicles at the back-to-school drive-through distribution provided the necessary resources our families in the Central Valley need. With high inflation and post-pandemic impacts, it is vital as community leaders to do our part in providing relief to families. Delano community leaders hope to continue this tradition for years to come. If you would like to assist with a future donation for resource distributions, feel free email ssolorio-ruiz@cityofdelano.org.
— Councilman Salvador Solorio-Ruiz, Delano