When community leaders come together, we can accomplish so much. The Delano community did just that on Sunday, July 31, at the Delano Community Center.

In collaboration with local businesses and organizations such as United Way of Kern County, Adventist Health, Athletix Sports Gym, Tacos Humildes, MGS beauty salon, Nutriguys and Maya Cinemas of Delano, the Delano community was able to distribute more than 500 resource bags to students in the city.

