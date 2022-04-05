In response to "A sane conversation about guns," (April 3), I submit the following. I am 67. I was raised in the Ozarks in poverty. At the age of 5, I was using rifles to hunt and kill game that my mamma, pappy and I ate — rabbits, fox squirrels, raccoons and quail. My pappy, who fought in World War II, taught me that the weapon is the human, the tool is the rifle. One must know the tool, its purpose and the harm that the tool can cause incidentally or accidentally.
We kept loaded rifles at the front door, hanging behind our seat in the pickup, and sometimes strapped to our sides. These weapons as tools were to protect us from thugs, thieves and murderers. The "law" is reactive, after the fact. More stringent gun laws are ridiculous. Law-abiding citizens in California are overwhelmed with the gun laws. Thugs don't care. Gangs don't care. Sales of drugs buy their guns underground — or on the streets.
How about this law. This law will work. Deal with the human. Not the tool. Kill a person with a car — get an automatic death sentence. Kill someone when one is drunk — get an automatic death sentence. Kill someone with a gun (when not in self defense), get a death sentence. The news report these shootings because they too want guns gone. When was the last time the news reported a life saved by someone using a gun?
— Raymond Reed, Bakersfield