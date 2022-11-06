Although I enjoy Kern County football teams scheduling games against top-rated teams from Los Angeles and around the state, the Kern County football season feels incomplete without the Garces Rams and Bakersfield High Drillers playing the first game of the football season. For example, in 1991 the annual David vs. Goliath game was played in front of more than 10,000 spectators at Memorial Stadium.
I implore the school administrations to meet and sign a contract to schedule and play the first game of every football season. I understand if the teams are in the same league, scheduling would be different. That is not the case currently.