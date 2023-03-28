Thank you Al Gore? If Al Gore says he invented the internet, he probably is not quite as boastful now as he once was. In fact, Congress is holding hearings this week to determine if the internet site TikTok is a threat to U.S. security.
The internet was developed in the U.S. with the high-minded goal being to allow research organizations to share data. But the internet has devolved a pernicious side called “social media.”
Through social media foreign governments — such as Russia — can now influence the outcome of U.S. elections. The “town fool,” historically mocked, derided and sequestered by society for their bizarre thoughts, can now unite on various social media forums and espouse their preposterous ideas — even and up to conspiratorial notions of insurrection. Our nation’s youth are flooded with inane social media content, the worst ever that being on TikTok, a Chinese government company. Interestingly, the version of TikTok used in China contains mostly educational content — not the drivel fed to U.S. children and adolescents.
Someone once described commercial television programming as a “vast wasteland." Obviously they could not have imagined what was just over the horizon.
— Alan Welch, Bakersfield