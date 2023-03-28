Thank you Al Gore? If Al Gore says he invented the internet, he probably is not quite as boastful now as he once was. In fact, Congress is holding hearings this week to determine if the internet site TikTok is a threat to U.S. security.

The internet was developed in the U.S. with the high-minded goal being to allow research organizations to share data. But the internet has devolved a pernicious side called “social media.”