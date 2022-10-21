It takes two to tango. The democracy dance requires more partners.
Our goal should be to develop our individuality and maximize our capabilities. This dance begins in our early years and concludes when the music stops forever.
Our many partners help shape our progress. We benefit from a full dance card along the way (family, friends, teachers, mentors, opponents, etc.), so long as there is an orchestra providing the music that enables us to reach our life‘s objectives.
This partner is a form of government dedicated to the enhancement of our individual aspirations. Without diversity in music, the dance is over for many people.
Labels bring clarity to our understanding of things and events that are absolute. “It’s day; it’s night; that’s a horse; that’s a dog.” But when it comes to democratic governments, they are always a work in progress. They are “left, right or center,” depending on the majority of representatives who reflect the preferences of their constituents.
If we want to protect our personal freedom, we must first preserve government policies and institutions that encourage the nonviolent diversity of ideas and preferences to be shared without being branded with the catch-all label of “liberal Democrat” or “conservative Republican!"
We need a government with a platform that embodies the best of ALL ideas. We need an orchestra that plays music so we ALL can dance!
— Phil Rudnick, Bakersfield