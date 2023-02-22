I have been an avid bicyclist since the '80s. During the '80s, I rode my bike on the main roads in Bakersfield with little or no concerns. In November 2022, I was riding east in the bike lane on Stockdale Highway near the corner of Stockdale Highway and Buena Vista when I hit a dark colored 6-inch by 6-inch piece of cement that was in the bike lane. Obviously, I did not see it, and I went down. It cost me a shattered femur and two weeks in the hospital and six to eight months of rehab.
The bike lanes were narrow to start with; plus, only about half of the bike lane is usable due to the sloping gutter. Over the past few years riding in the bike lanes, I have seen the bike lanes deteriorate. Between debris in the bike lanes and bad pavement, the bike lanes are very challenging in the best of times. Add an increase in traffic, fast drivers and distracted drivers and the bike lanes are not safe.