By now it's pretty obvious that the illegal fireworks season is in full swing all over the city!
My request would be that the "city and county blue suits" begin using the taxpayer funded "shots fired system," currently by local law enforcement, to crack down on the illegal use of fireworks, and then begin to enforce all the current illegal fireworks ordinances.
A task force for fireworks enforcement could also be a big help. How about funding it with some of the excess sales tax revenue from Measure N?
These are just some common sense approaches to try to curb the use of illegal fireworks, so how about it, Bakersfield City Council and Kern County supervisors?
— Sunny Kapoor, Bakersfield