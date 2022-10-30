So, The Bakersfield Californian is telling us to vote for Kevin McCarthy, because for years, he has well represented Kern County interests first in Sacramento, and now in Washington, where he is a powerful figure. First, when he went to Sacramento, he did nothing but suck up to Arnold Schwarzenegger. Bill Thomas got him elected to Congress and gave him his list of donors, and McCarthy became the biggest fundraiser for the Republicans. The more money raised, the more powerful you become.
McCarthy wants the speakership so bad that he will lower himself to any level to get there. Marjorie Taylor Greene was talking about backing Jim Jordon for speaker, and now when you see McCarthy, you see Greene. He's even talking about making her chairman of one of the committees.