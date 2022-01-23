I was elated to return from a 10-day cruise refreshed and healthy.
Initially I was extremely skeptical, having been previously cautious regarding exposure to COVID. Since we had visited all the Mexican Riviera ports of call on previous trips, we scheduled outdoor adventures such as swimming with sea lions and whale watching.
Consistent with our desires to cruise safely, I was pleased to discover all passengers on this Princess Cruise were required to show proof of vaccination and receive a COVID test prior to boarding. Masks were worn everywhere except when eating or drinking. We were even reminded to don our masks prior to entering the buffet line, where we were served by attendants.
All surfaces were constantly cleaned, even slot machines, which we frequently utilized. In addition, Princess limited the number of passengers to half capacity.
All in all, it was a safe delight!
— Sally Hill, Bakersfield