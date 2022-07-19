In response to “Strategic petroleum and China,” there is a pretty simple explanation.
Biden authorized the release of millions of barrels of oil from the SPR. By law the government has to sell the oil to the highest bidder. There were 12 companies that purchased oil at the last auction. Many of the firms that won contracts are the U.S. trading arms of foreign companies, such as Equinor (Norway), Shell (Netherlands/United Kingdom), Atlantic Trading (France), Mercuria (Cyprus), Motiva (Saudi Arabia) and Unipec (China.) The news release said Unipec, a subsidiary of state-owned Sinopec, received 950,000 barrels of the 30 million barrel release. Hunter Biden currently does not have ownership in any of the companies involved in the purchase.
In 2015, Congress repealed a 40-year-old law that had prevented the export of U.S. crude oil. This means that the SPR cannot dictate whether companies export crude oil received from the reserve. U.S. companies are permitted to place bids on SPR crude oil; DOE cannot dictate what selected bidders will do with the SPR crude oil after delivery.
Keep in mind that crude oil is an international commodity. Its price is determined by global supply and demand. The Biden administration is trying to increase the supply of oil to help bring down prices that have soared as the United States and its allies have tried to stem purchases of Russian energy products.
— Michael Hunt, Bakersfield