With more than 60 years of petroleum engineering experience in California, and after considering recently learned individuals’ thoughts published by The Californian concerning our state’s crude oil production and gasoline industries’ operations, I think:
• The best crude oil operators can do by increasing completion numbers of new wells will just minimally increase future California’s crude oil production.
• As our state/local bureaucrats continue to limit drilling/stimulating new wells as the only way to provide all the gasoline Californians demand is to import more crude oil and refined gasoline on large oil tankers.
• Crude oil and gasoline prices are by and large controlled by foreign sources of crude and state taxes on gasoline — not by California’s crude producers.
• California’s average gasoline prices are about $1 per gallon more than our West Coast neighbors (Arizona, Oregon, etc.) and $1.50 than the rest of the United States.
• Roughly estimating our increased gasoline results from increased gasoline taxes (15 cents) we elected, 8 percent sales taxes (45 cents) we elected, increased refining cost to reduce air pollution (25-plus cents) ordered by appointed bureaucrats and importing costs of 15 cents (to meet our personal demand for gasoline).
Thus, I concluded that most of our increased gasoline costs of adjacent states result from our elected officials in Sacramento wanted easy sources of money they can hide from.
