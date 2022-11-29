I just want to give a shout-out to an exceptional low-cost nonprofit that has done so much for our community by providing high-volume, high-quality pet sterilizations. Critters Without Litters was started in 2012 by a couple frustrated by the fact animals were dying by the tens of thousands in local shelters and felt the solution of spaying/neutering animals was not being pursued aggressively enough.
Larry and Joann Keller, Bakersfield business owners, opened Critters Without Litters in 2012. They do 80-plus animals a day and in November of this year reached a milestone of 100,000 spay/neuter surgeries performed. This wonderful couple continued to finance this facility until it was able to make it on its own and break even. The philosophy behind Critters is fast and cheap. No red tape to deal with or hoops to jump through. They also expanded their services to include vaccine clinics, flea treatments, microchips, nail clippings, ear cleaning and a feral cat spay/neuter program.