Recent letters to the editor have criticized Community Voices submissions as lacking evidence — even in some instances when “bullet points” of evidence are indeed specified. These are obviously unwarranted efforts to criticize without substance of their own to present.
Some don’t even counter the points of evidence that ARE provided.
Such critiques ignore an element of the long-standing Rules of Evidence practiced routinely, where warranted, in our courtrooms. In Latin, the rule is Res Ipsa Loquitor. In English, this translates to “the thing speaks for itself” — hence, no further evidence is required.
This rule has never been more appropriately applied (outside the courtroom) than in all the insane events — best characterized as “WOKE” — reported most prominently in our local and national media during the past two and one-half years.
Critiques are essential in our free-speech society; however, name-calling or empty, non-substantive, non-responsive criticisms are counterproductive and only diminish the value and purpose of our Constitution’s First Amendment printed high atop your Opinion Page daily.
— John Pryor, Bakersfield