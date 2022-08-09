The Sunday column ("Patriotism and the vote") by retired judge Robert Tafoya starts off strong by citing real problems with the “justice system” and the cause attributed to the liberal legislators in Sacramento who favor criminals over citizens, but that’s where it ends.

Three Strikes worked except for the Democrat-led state that has been closing, not opening, new prisons, plus welcoming in illegal immigrants who commit upwards of 25 percent of crimes in California. Murderers get away with killing since they’ve banished the death penalty, while victims get permanent death! The death penalty must be reinstituted for murder and rape and new prisons built with the overtaxed funds exceeding $90 billion that Gov. Newsom has been bragging about.