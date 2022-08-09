The Sunday column ("Patriotism and the vote") by retired judge Robert Tafoya starts off strong by citing real problems with the “justice system” and the cause attributed to the liberal legislators in Sacramento who favor criminals over citizens, but that’s where it ends.
Three Strikes worked except for the Democrat-led state that has been closing, not opening, new prisons, plus welcoming in illegal immigrants who commit upwards of 25 percent of crimes in California. Murderers get away with killing since they’ve banished the death penalty, while victims get permanent death! The death penalty must be reinstituted for murder and rape and new prisons built with the overtaxed funds exceeding $90 billion that Gov. Newsom has been bragging about.
That would be a much better expenditure than allowing criminals to overrun our neighborhoods with their robberies, theft, assaults, drug sales, child molestation, rapes and murder! The current rulers of California have turned it into a fearful nightmare for the regular people living and working to support themselves and their children who simply wish to be left alone to run their own lives.
Instead we are witnessing the criminal insanity of a Democrat-run state that is wasting our natural resources like water, oil and land by running fresh water out to sea, not drilling and growing food for fuel (ethanol). Democrats use rampant fraud to remain in power, climate change is natural, not “man-made” and we need criminal control, not gun control.
— Bill Curtis, Bakersfield