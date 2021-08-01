The current infrastructure bill being debated in Congress is supposedly to contain millions of new, "good-paying jobs" to millions of Americans currently out of work. But much of the employment situation in our country will be enhanced by small businesses reopening after surviving the virus calamity of last year.
This will be a case of jobs being restored, not created. But many liberal, money-slinging legislators and supporters can't tell the difference between the two. Give the American economy a fair chance to reform itself as in the previous four years and a bloated infrastructure bill won't be necessary.
— Jerry Poncetta, Bakersfield