Your baby girl was taken from you and sold to another plantation owner.
Your husband’s back was lacerated with a cat-o-nine tails-whip “to keep him in his place,” his dignity torn even more than his flesh.
Your son was tortured, hanged, burned, before your very eyes. His lynching was advertised in newspapers; and sometimes thousands with families flocked to the spectacle, picnicking and sending post cards to friends and relatives.
Time passed, but you are still considered to be inferior although your people and science have proven otherwise.
You feel pain when you see statues of Confederate leaders because they practiced the barbaric ownership of men and women and fought a war to keep you in bondage.
You feel pain when you see the Confederate flag flying because it represents the system of enslavement, the destruction of your people.
You feel pain because people don’t understand why you feel pain.
All of this simply because your skin is black.
These things really happened. Most people may not have owned slaves, but most Blacks were slaves and for 240 years.
Unfortunately, echoes of that era still resonate today.
A relative compiled a book of our family history in America. On the very first page I learned that my ancestor (1743-1797) bequeathed 13 slaves and their increase to his children and their heirs forever. I was aghast.
I cannot undo this ugly past; but I can offer compassion for your indelible scars. I hope others can also reach for your hand to create a bonding for a better America.
— Ann Silver, Bakersfield