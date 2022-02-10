Having just read the Community Voices letter by Dr. Girish Patel regarding his COVID experience, I am perplexed as to how a physician can essentially say that “COVID is no big deal.” Does he not realize that he and his wife had a mild case, or were asymptomatic, due to the vaccines and boosters that they had received? Had they been unvaccinated, there could have been a much more serious outcome.
Last autumn, I lost a friend of over 30 years, due to COVID. My friend, in their early 60s, had received one vaccination, and was one day away from receiving the second vaccination, when hospitalized with COVID. Five weeks later, my friend lost the battle with COVID. My husband, retired, recently learned that a former co-worker, in their 40s or early 50s, has succumbed to COVID, and another former co-worker, in their late 40s, spent months hospitalized due to COVID.
We are in our late 60s, and have a few well-controlled chronic health conditions. Although not a fan of Governor Newsom’s anti-oil policies, we are grateful for his decisions to have a lockdown in the early days of COVID, as well as the mask mandates. If more of our citizens were vaccinated, and wore masks, perhaps our nation would not have nearly a million COVID related deaths.
— Wilma Lusk, Bakersfield