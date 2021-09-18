Millions and millions of COVID-19 vaccinated people are at the six-month term limits of the vaccine (as reported a few months ago on every network) as being the duration of the vaccine). The boldness of this perception that as the vaccine itself weakens that they are protected leaves serious implications.
(1) Being "bold" to go into crowds, and the general population without "donning" a surgical mask makes the previously protected unprotected. The ones previously protected now becomes infected. (2) The virus incubates in one's nasal cavity. Regardless, if one has had the vaccine or not. Still spreadable to the public when sneezing or coughing — just not to the vaccinated. After six months as the vaccine weakens, their protection minimizes. The protected now become the infected. Yet, 70,000 are in every stadium for a pro football game. Today, stores are filled with shoppers who were vaccinated six months ago, and are not wearing a surgical mask. (3) The "lies" by the surgeon general in early 2020 (prompted by Dr. Fauci) to not wear a mask — to save the masks for caregivers, promoted misinformation, misconception and a frenzy breeding environment for the virus.
Retiring as a certified mine safety professional and a train the trainer respirator instructor, donning a surgical mask, maintaining 20 feet of separation, washing of hands, sanitizing silverware with a chlorine solution, and minimizing exposure is the best protection against this virus whether one has been vaccinated or not.
— Raymond Reed, Bakersfield