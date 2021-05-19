Articles by The Associated Press on Friday and Sunday seemed skewed to garner sympathy for the Palestinian /Hamas cause in the most recent Middle East confrontation.
The headline of Friday’s article, “Israel threatens ground invasion despite truce efforts,” has a subtle implication that since Israel is threatening… “Gaza” (Hamas) must be seeking peace. That is not the case. The article goes on to state that rockets were fired by Hamas in response to “provocations” and then gives a death toll for both sides, with Palestinians having more citizen casualties. The truth is that Hamas places their rocket launchers in schools, mosques, and apartment buildings — centers where ordinary citizens congregate and live so that Israelis seem to be intentionally targeting ordinary Palestinians.
Sunday’s article focused on an apartment building where AP and other media outlets were housed. The AP CEO said, “We are shocked ... that the Israeli military would target and the building housing AP’s bureau….” He’s shocked? Really? If there were Palestinian rocket launchers in the building, what did he expect? Israel notifies ordinary citizens of Gaza, if time permits, when they are making strikes on populated areas. Hamas makes no such attempt.
If Hamas doesn’t want Israel to fire rockets into Gaza, they should not start it — plain and simple.
— Frances Duffield, Bakersfield