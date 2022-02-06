Kevin McCarthy has been asked by the Congressional Oversight Committee to come forward and testify about the insurrection that took place Jan. 6 of last year at the Capital. He was there, he spoke to Trump while it was going on. He most likely has first-hand knowledge of exactly how this event was planned and exactly who was responsible.
Initially McCarthy had a chance to have input on who would be the Republican members of the committee. He chose to select two congressmen who are so partisan that they could not be seated. Jim Jordan, really! But this served McCarthy well because he could then claim that the committee was totally partisan. However, then two Republicans, Liz Chaney and Adam Kinzinger, volunteered to serve on the committee. Both put their political careers on the line. Much like the people JFK wrote about in Profiles in Courage. But now, it is truly a bipartisan committee.
Perhaps the minority leader does not have the courage to sit down across a table from Chaney and Kinzinger, his former allies, and answer question about what really happened on Jan. 6; who organized it, which Republican members of the House supported it, and why after initially blaming Trump, he changed his mind after visiting Mar-A-Lago weeks after the riot.
McCarthy is known to be coveting the majority leader role if the House becomes a Republican majority. If he becomes the majority leader, sadly he will always be a Driller, but he will never be a patriot.
— Terry Beals, Bakersfield