While it is commendable to see the Kern County grand jury and Bakersfield Californian call for better protection for Kern County code compliance officers, there is something else of importance the county of Kern has neglected. Namely, our Board of Supervisors has failed to prioritize developing an adequate Code Compliance Division to serve the needs of the people of Kern County in the unincorporated areas.

Kern County is a vast expanse but only has five or six code compliance officers. This is woefully inadequate.