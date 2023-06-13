While it is commendable to see the Kern County grand jury and Bakersfield Californian call for better protection for Kern County code compliance officers, there is something else of importance the county of Kern has neglected. Namely, our Board of Supervisors has failed to prioritize developing an adequate Code Compliance Division to serve the needs of the people of Kern County in the unincorporated areas.
Kern County is a vast expanse but only has five or six code compliance officers. This is woefully inadequate.
Kern County government has the money to hire a director of diversity as well as a public information officer and spokespersons for at least six other departments. Millions of dollars are also being spent on the homeless.
In developing the 2023-2024 county budget, our county leaders need to prioritize the hiring of several additional code compliance officers.
This a reform long overdue.
This is not the first time our county government has failed to develop an important program for its taxpayers. For it was not too long ago that the grand jury also rightly criticized the county for having but one graffiti removal employee.
So what does the county do in response? It hires the city of Bakersfield to take care of its graffiti abatement responsibility in the unincorporated areas of metropolitan Bakersfield.
This will stretch city graffiti employees thin unless several more employees are hired, not to mention the wear and tear on equipment.
The county never had the foresight to develop a bona fide graffiti program like the city of Bakersfield did some 25 years.
— Mark Salvaggio, Bakersfield