This is in response to the opinion letter written by Jim Zervis, a county employee compelled to explain Measure K.
The residents of the county of Kern have been neglected by county politicians for decades. A county that claims to elect conservative politicians who have clearly lost their way when it comes to managing taxpayer money. We’ve all heard the excuse about the population growth, but if you look at the census.gov website, the population in Kern has only increased by 78,042 people from April 2010 to July 2021. There are numerous vacancies in all county departments, which should result in a savings that returns money back to the general fund. Yet we are being asked for more money.
Why does the county need a new sales tax, public safety? That is not the case, or the entire tax would be allocated to public safety without loopholes to fund political projects. In short, the taxpayers do not need another tax when there is no justification or accountability to the public. Residents have suffered through COVID, economic ups and downs, and a lack of services at all levels. We have simply become slaves to a county government that fails to provide a minimum level of service to the taxpayers.
Our county looks disgusting, is filthy, and crime is out of control. Hopefully, the residents of Kern County are paying attention and not encouraging more mismanagement by homegrown career politicians. Vote No on measure K.