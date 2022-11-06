This is in response to the opinion letter written by Jim Zervis, a county employee compelled to explain Measure K.

The residents of the county of Kern have been neglected by county politicians for decades. A county that claims to elect conservative politicians who have clearly lost their way when it comes to managing taxpayer money. We’ve all heard the excuse about the population growth, but if you look at the census.gov website, the population in Kern has only increased by 78,042 people from April 2010 to July 2021. There are numerous vacancies in all county departments, which should result in a savings that returns money back to the general fund. Yet we are being asked for more money.