The article written by Karen Attiah, a Washington Post columnist, is a good example of racism in reverse. I was taught one race of people is no better than another. We learned this in American history classes, but no more.
Today, our country is in full racist mode and the racism is not coming from the majority whites. If journalists only write about white misdeeds and fail to mention the wrongdoing of others (the knockout game and the attack of the Gentle Giant Michael Brown), they are pushing an agenda and not delivering factual news. Although Attiah’s article mostly praises Super Bowl halftime entertainer Rihanna, it focuses on (Attiah’s version) of the racism of the NFL. Really?
Let’s take a look. In the early 1950s (when the NFL employed very few Black players) to today when people of color (mostly Black) represent 70 percent of the entire league. This inclusion of Black NFL players is not good enough for Attiah. So, she slams the NFL and praises the knee-taking of Colin Kaepernick, suggesting players should do this and not be punished for doing so. Attiah also slams her idol Rihanna and thinks Rihanna should have used her platform to praise Kaepernick and supported his protest of the racist NFL and the national anthem and the American flag.
I only have 250 words so I cannot talk about salaries and all the other achievements and other societal advances of the Black population ... you can look them up.
