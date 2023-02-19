The article written by Karen Attiah, a Washington Post columnist, is a good example of racism in reverse. I was taught one race of people is no better than another. We learned this in American history classes, but no more.

Today, our country is in full racist mode and the racism is not coming from the majority whites. If journalists only write about white misdeeds and fail to mention the wrongdoing of others (the knockout game and the attack of the Gentle Giant Michael Brown), they are pushing an agenda and not delivering factual news. Although Attiah’s article mostly praises Super Bowl halftime entertainer Rihanna, it focuses on (Attiah’s version) of the racism of the NFL. Really?