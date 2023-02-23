This country is divided. It is divided by misinformation. The latest release of text messages at Fox snooze has proven beyond a reasonable doubt that they (Tucker Carlson, Sean Hannity and more) lied to their audience about the “stolen election.” They knowingly lied about election fraud and COVID remedies proven ineffective. Laura Ingrahm brought these to Trump in the White House and convinced him they worked, which he falsely preached to the American people!
Now, to divide this country more, our own Kevin McCarthy has allegedly given video not shown (thousands of hours) regarding Jan. 6 to Carlson! He knows Carlson will manipulate them to make up a false scenario. Do your research, folks. The election was not stolen and there was a plot to overturn the election. Now why McCarthy wanted to do this after he made the frantic call to Trump on the 6th knowing his life was in danger, I can only assume he was in on the whole Jan. 6 conspiracy.