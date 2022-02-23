For all the years I have followed politics, it looks to me we have reached a low point in our country. Politicians have forgotten who they represent; their corruption and the stench of our rotting Republic is becoming more apparent.
As a registered Republican, I say dump Trump. He lost an election that was his to lose; and he lost it because of his narcissistic, self-centered, dishonest and divisive behavior. Republicans, surely you can find people to lead and unite our country and who can do it in a professional and cohesive manner. We need a united Republican Party that can actually conduct business for the benefit of our country. In addition, it is time to stop making excuses for the bad behavior of those who rioted at our nation’s Capitol. Let us move on and do some good for the citizens of our country.
For you liberal and progressive Democrats, get a clue that your party is also not doing our country any good with its costly failing and divisive social and environmental agendas. Stop pandering to our voters; your policies are increasing everyone’s cost of living through higher utility, gas, food and housing costs. Get rid of your double standard toxic representatives like Nancy Pelosi, Adam Schiff, et al. Elect people who will put citizens number one.
The country is broken and broke; we need representatives who will come together, unite our people and repair the damage they have done for the last 10 to 20 years.
— Geoffrey King, Wasco