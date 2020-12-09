The Bakersfield City Council made the right choice. I had hens in back in 2015-2016. I raised them from one day old. I was amazed at how social and affectionate they became from being handled every day. I kept them in a large enclosed coop at all times as I wanted to keep them protected from the stray cats, raccoons, possums and squirrels that live in my neighborhood. I scooped the droppings from their coop twice daily. They slept from dusk until dawn.
The only time they made any noise was when they were laying an egg mid- to late morning. There was an environmental impact on my property. I had less trash because they would eat any leftover fruit and vegetables from our daily meals. I had the best garden fertilizer that year and a year without flies, mosquitoes or roaches to name a few.
As far as an environmental impact, this is from the Chicago Botanic Garden by Jennifer Murtoff: “Backyard chickens provide a better alternative to the excessive environmental impact of factory farming. Compared to a factory farm, backyard hens produce a fraction of the manure in a much smaller footprint. You can handle their waste properly, returning it to the environment in an eco-conscious manner. If the coop is kept well, there will be little to no odor. In addition, the birds will also be happier and healthier. Their eggs, too, will contain better nutrition due to the birds’ ability to forage and eat a varied diet.”
Michelle Harp, Bakersfield