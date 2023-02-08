Why doesn't the military use any cost-effective analysis? Recently an F-22 using a Sidewinder missile shot down a mylar Chinese balloon reported to be above 60,000 feet. The F-22 is reported to have a service ceiling of 65,000 feet and not only having sidewinder misses, but also a 20 mm Gatling type gun mounted in the right wing root. Sidewinders cost between $209,493 and $399,500 depending on model type.
Looking at the pictures of the shoot down, the Sidewinder does not appear to explode on hitting the balloon but rather just interrupts its membrane. Shells for the gun are significantly cheaper and would have done the same thing. If the military has no sense of cost, then maybe Congress or the taxpayer should.