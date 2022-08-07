I took CTSA for more than 20 years. I went to Rasmussen Senior Center in 2005 and I loved the drivers who served us. If only they would have stayed open. Now that Golden Empire Transit has taken over the service, we are going to have to get used to it. Get some new drivers, so that people can gets too their doctors’ and dialysis appointments. I do not mind the $3 a ride, but what will happen come Jan. 1, when it will be charged by mile? It is like taking Lyft and Uber.
I take Uber and Lyft when I have to get to the senior center. Can anyone afford to go on Lyft or Uber every day?