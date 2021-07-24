I recently had a disconcerting event happen to me while driving downtown. Last Thursday while I was taking care of some errands, sending flowers was one of them. I turned right to 19th Street from Q Street to park in front of Log Cabin Florist.
I heard an awful scraping noise along the right side of my car. I had hit the concrete barrier that sticks out from the corner planter. Still able to barely maneuver the car, I parked and walked around to survey my damaged car. Oh, how bummed I felt.
Then a lady came out from the floral shop and told me that so many people have done this same thing, damaging their car and busting this planter. The city just keeps repairing it and lets it remain there on the corner, to catch another unsuspecting victim. There has even been a city fire truck on an emergency call when they hit this same planter, busting two tires and disabling that truck.
Does it make sense to keep repairing this brick and rock planter and not just remove it? I am asking Bakersfield City to please remove this brick corner thing so this doesn't happen to anyone else.
I want to give a big thank you to the ladies of Log Cabin Florist who were so kind and generous, allowing me to come in where it was cool to make my phone calls and get the help I needed.
— Greta Carver, Bakersfield