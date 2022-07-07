Treason against the United States, shall consist only in levying War against them, or in adhering to their Enemies, giving them Aid and Comfort. No Person shall be convicted of Treason unless on the Testimony of two Witnesses to the same overt Act, or on Confession in open Court.
These are words we seem to have forgotten. The Capitol of the United States was attacked on Jan. 6. There was intent to overthrow our government. One man behind it. Trump. And his punishment should be as stated in the Constitution of the United States Under U.S. Code Title 18, the penalty is death, or not less than five years' imprisonment (with a minimum fine of $10,000, if not sentenced to death).
Any person convicted of treason against the United States also forfeits the right to hold public office in the United States. What is taking so long to convict him and everyone who stood beside him that dreadful day? I hope he doesn't even get one line in future history books. He is a disgrace to the United States. Good riddance.
— Kathryn Johnson, Bakersfield