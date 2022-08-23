My heart goes out to Katy Simpson Smith ("What it means when miscarriage is a crime," Aug. 22). I am so very sorry for her loss, but do so appreciate her willingness to lay bare her pain, experience and knowledge about a woman's body, and her rights to manage it.
The turnaround of Roe v. Wade is wrong in so many ways. It stirs anger in my mind and heart that people want to control other people in the most private, personal way. "Lock her up!" is so telling of the attitude of those who presume to know and want to control what/why/when/where a woman can deal with the functions of her own body and consequently, of her life.