You are witnessing significant history these days. What do Joe Biden, FDR, Stalin and Hitler have in common? You guessed it, they manufactured a socialism, and a totalitarian government to overcome a perceived threat to its citizens. In doing so, they established political and social control of its citizens.
FDR established many socialist programs as a result of the Great Depression and to set the stage for the US to enter World War II. Hitler and Stalin used political unrest, poverty and racism to forge power. Joe Biden and the liberal wing of the Democratic party are utilizing COVID-19, infrastructure and the threat of Donald Trump to work around the Bill of Rights, the Constitution and democracy to force political and social control of the country.
Our form of multi-party government is under attack. Although Biden is quite old and somewhat feeble-minded, there are multiple candidates waiting in the wings to step over him to continue this goal. Gavin Newsom, AOC and the squad, anyone from the Bay Area, just to name a few.
If you cherish freedom and your personal rights established in 1776, you must feel like a Jewish citizen of Berlin in 1936. You "shall" wear a mask! You "shall" get your shots, You "shall" drive an electric car! You "shall" install solar panels! What's next? Wearing an R on your clothing and living in a ghetto if you're a Republican? Maybe camps to educate conservatives on socialism would do the trick? Wake up!
— David DePaola, Bakersfield