In the May 11 edition of The Californian an AP headline read, “Trump digs in on election lies during CNN town hall event.” Now I don’t know if this title is provided by the AP writers or if The Californian attaches these titles but the use of the word “lies” is an awfully strong word to use in any event. Would it have not been more neutral and factual (which I thought a newspaper is supposed to be) to have used perhaps the word “alleged election fraud” or “Trump claims?” Calling someone a liar on a page other than an OPED is no longer news but is a glaring display of bias in your reporting.
I’ve yet to read in your paper that word used with Mr. Biden, although his lies are numerous and glaring and reported as such even by some mainstream, left-leaning media of which you are obviously a part. For example: that he was arrested in the Civil Rights movements of the '60s, that he had a nomination to the Naval Academy or that Hunter’s laptop was a Russian misinformation effort and a couple more big doozies, that Americans’ take home pay has gone up and that our Southern border is secure, to name a few.