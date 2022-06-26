Many fundamentalist and evangelical Christians continue to believe the big lie and believe the election of Biden was stolen.
These people believe the Bible is inerrant, so here is a passage that they should take literally:
Romans 13:1 "Everyone must submit themselves to the governing authorities, for there is no authority except that which God has established. The authorities that exist have been established by God."
If this is true, then God put Putin, Un, Stalin, Hitler, and other evil dictators into power. God also put Trump in the Oval Office only to remove him for incompetence. And God then put Biden into office so there couldn't have been a stolen election.
Many Christians ignore this passage and sanctimoniously refuse to wear masks and get vaccinated, which helps spread COVID-19 to others, increasing fatalities, and contributing to keeping the country from obtaining herd immunity. There's a name for this: hypocrisy.
— David Keranen, Bakersfield