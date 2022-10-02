I rarely get involved with backing a candidate running for office. However, the few times I have I have deeply believed in the candidate. In this instance I am backing Brian Smith for supervisor. I truly believe he is the best candidate offering a fresh look into county government.
I have known Smith for years and he has spent his career serving his country as a Marine and as an CHP assistant chief. In both occupations he has literally put his life on the line protecting the public. Few candidates can ever claim that. In his position he has supervised hundreds of employees along with carefully budgeting. He knows how to be frugal.