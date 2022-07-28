A lot of school board and other education related offices are up for election this year. All are very important and we need people to run for these positions. One of the most vulnerable is the Kern Community College District Area 2 Seat. It spans all over eastern Kern County, all of Inyo County and up into Mono County. I implore readers to look into running for this office or the Kern Board of Education. We need fresh ideas in these positions.
School boards as well need people to run for those seats. In Tehachapi we have four seats up for election for Tehachapi Unified School District and the Kern County Board of Education Area 7 Seat is up for election which spans from Tehachapi up to Ridgecrest. Filing closes on Aug. 12, so file soon.