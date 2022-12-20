From my perspective, the COVID pandemic experience — so far — has been an experiment in what happens when a group of very active middle-age guys is locked indoors for over a year. Tennis courts, golf courses and fitness clubs were all closed.
Fortunately I do not know anyone who died of COVID or anyone who even became seriously ill. But I do know the consequences of the curve-flattening interventions: one heart attack, two torn Achilles, and countless rotator cuff and knee joint injuries. We joked about the “COVID-19” — the 19 pounds we gained from the stay-at-home order.
Governor Newsom said in his address to the state that interventions, including the stay-at-home order, were necessary because California was at risk of running out of ventilators. I was 100 percent in support. Providers should not have to decide who gets a vent and who does not. How accurate were the ventilator estimates?
I look forward to congressional hearings that will tell us. We deserve to know the assumptions that epidemiologists used in their intervention decision models. What were the risk/benefit calculations? The cure cannot be worse than the disease.
But we have seen the dramatic increases in alcohol/drug use, increase in homelessness. How much worse is one’s health post-pandemic? We are starting to see some of these effects in the new “non-COVID excess deaths” statistics. Would be reassuring to know that disease experts considered all of this and that all told, we won! Hearings will tell us if we should respond more appropriately to the next pandemic.
— Alan Welch, Bakersfield