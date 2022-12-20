From my perspective, the COVID pandemic experience — so far — has been an experiment in what happens when a group of very active middle-age guys is locked indoors for over a year. Tennis courts, golf courses and fitness clubs were all closed.

Fortunately I do not know anyone who died of COVID or anyone who even became seriously ill. But I do know the consequences of the curve-flattening interventions: one heart attack, two torn Achilles, and countless rotator cuff and knee joint injuries. We joked about the “COVID-19” — the 19 pounds we gained from the stay-at-home order.