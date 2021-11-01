The author of "Letter to the editor: Whose side are you on?" accuses Robert Price of being negligent of the facts on the oil industry, but Robert Price is spot-on. What Price didn't mention is that the largest holder of investments, Blackrock, has announced that it will begin to divest from fossil fuels due to their risk. He also didn't mention the extreme weather that is a direct result from our emitting tons of carbon into the atmosphere. Mr. Price did not mention that a carbon price with a dividend will help us reduce our emissions by using the power of the market.
We need to price carbon, have a border adjustment for markets without a carbon price, and provide a dividend from the money collected. Sounds a lot simpler than penalizing companies for not transitioning. The oil economy for fuels is going away and it is up to Congress to provide a just transition.
— Everett Amburn, Bakersfield