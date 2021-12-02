Rep. Kevin McCarthy refuses to do anything about the ugly and hate-filled rhetoric coming from Boebert, Greene and Posar, to mention just a few. It appears he has taken the stance of an ostrich by putting his head in the sand.
The only focus he has is to try help Republicans win back control of the House of Representatives so he can be the Speaker, but he is doing it at the cost of “giving up whatever human decency” he might have. You will NOT see his picture in the dictionary by the word “leadership."
Interesting the local news stations and paper will not cover his inactions, yet when they are able to sit down with him they let him off the hook with a litany of “softball” questions! All Democrats and Republicans in the Congress should really start earning their keep. What else can be said.
— Mark S. Kach, Bakersfield