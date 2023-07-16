I would like to congratulate the West High School band and drill team on its invitation to participate in the National Independence Day Parade in Washington, D.C.
I would also like to acknowledge Rep. Kevin McCarthy for nominating local students for such an honor.
The Bakersfield High School Driller band was invited to be in the National Bicentennial parade in Washington, D.C. in 1976. My eldest daughter was a member of that band. It was a truly once-in-a-lifetime experience for those band members.
Congratulations, West High School band and drill team members. I hope you enjoyed the experience.
— Kitty Jo Nelson, Frazier Park