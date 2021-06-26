I wish to congratulate the parents of school-age children who are attending school board meetings across our nation and openly challenging the audacity of some school boards to improperly restructure school calendars to omit many of the traditional holidays that we have established in generations past in an effort to promote the liberal agenda that is permeating our nation's schools.
I only hope that the parents of our local school children will be as openly active and aggressive in protecting their child's opportunity to experience school the way it has always been done here in the past without it being parceled out to meet every "woke" person's particular gripe.
— Jerry Poncetta, Bakersfield