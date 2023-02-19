I’m confused by Mr. Kevin McCarthy. A couple of days ago he was at the World Ag Expo in Tulare demonstrating what a great supporter of ag he is, and then we saw him on the border decrying out-of-control illegal immigration.
Maybe if he talked to some of his farmer buddies, they could stop hiring them and discourage new arrivals. I believe the illegal workforce actually subsidizes (for many of us) our high standard of living. It’s true that these immigrants do the work most of us won’t do. Work the fields, slaughterhouses, poultry farms, dishwashers, the list goes on and on.