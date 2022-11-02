“I want you to watch Nancy Pelosi hand me that gavel. It will be hard not to hit her with it."
Those were the words of Kevin McCarthy at a 2021 Tennessee fundraiser. Although McCarthy claimed this was only a joke, the fact that this was just months after Capitol rioters sought to assassinate Speaker Pelosi reminded us that his sense of timing is almost as terrible as his sense of humor.
As I write this on Sunday night, Kevin McCarthy has yet to make a clear public statement specifically condemning Friday morning's attack on Paul Pelosi, which was intended for his wife. Since the attack, McCarthy, who usually posts several times a day on Twitter, has been noticeably silent, even while many of his Republican colleagues have tweeted clear condemnations of the attack and specific regards for Paul and Nancy Pelosi.
On the other hand, Kevin McCarthy posted multiple tweets last week making very clear that he is deeply concerned about the price of Halloween candy. This is the same guy who tweeted a video of himself reading a Dr. Seuss book to us like we're all 5-year-old children. The fact that McCarthy refuses to use the same forum to condemn Friday morning's attack speaks volumes about what truly matters to him and what he really thinks about Bakersfield voters.
Kevin McCarthy takes neither his job nor the safety of his colleagues seriously now, and he will not do so as House Speaker.
— Chris Carton, Bakersfield