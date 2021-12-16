There were some interesting letters to the editor on the subject of climate change in the paper recently.
Jeff Vaughn, a local geologist, has written several letters expressing how the use of some products effectively counterbalances the effort to combat climate change and what the results of completely stopping drilling for petroleum will be.
Tom Cresswell listed many products that will no longer be produced if refining of petroleum is stopped. In addition to those products, he doesn't mention plastics that are used to produce packaging, in construction, textiles and the list continues.
Jay Smith contends that they both miss the point, that people concerned about global climate change are only concerned about preventing petroleum or its products from being burned and adding CO2 to the atmosphere. Ironically, Mr. Smith completely misses the point.
Gov. Gavin Newsom and President Joe Biden both hope to completely stop the production of petroleum. If petroleum is no longer produced, then it won't be refined, those products won't be produced and Mr. Smith and everybody else will have to learn to do without them. That, I think, was Mr. Cresswell's point. Furthermore, will the cessation of producing and refining petroleum and its products stop global climate change?
Personally, I don't think so. My conclusion is based on the 60 years I spent trying to solve geologic problems and studying seismic data. Geologic data convincingly indicates that the climate has always changed throughout the earth's history, even when there were no humans on the earth, and it is therefore my belief that climate will continue to change no matter what humans do.
— Byron Ayme, Bakersfield