Just read in the May 12 Bakersfield Californian that a newly proposed $10 million solar plant will cover 110 acres, to be heavily subsidized by taxpayers, with a capability to recharge electric batteries of 12 trucks overnight (after sunset?), and supercharge two trucks in only 30 minutes (supercharging sharply reduces battery life).
Here is an interesting comparison between utilization of conventional hydrocarbons and subsidized electricity (competing to displace hydrocarbons). Our company is fortunate to have three new wells that each make about 100 barrels of oil per day on a 3-acre drill site. If we could privately raise $3.6 million, not subsidized by taxpayer money, we could drill three more wells for an additional 300 barrels of oil per day. Of that new 300 barrels of oil, at least 150 barrels (50 percent of the 300) would be refined for gasoline.
At 42 gallons per barrel, 6,300 gallons of gasoline per day would become available for transportation. Say 20 gallons might be enough for about 400 miles. At that rate of consumption, 315 cars per day would be able to fill up at a gas station, taking about five minutes each. No additional acreage would be required to drill the three wells, and the remaining 150 barrels of daily oil (the other 50 percent) could be refined to make other products that we all utilize.
Without subsidies, how would the electric solar plant ever fly economically? If it moves ahead, want to bet if the proposed electricity required to run the trucks and cars might cost more than the current gasoline alternative, or that government won’t place a tax on it?
— Stan Eschner, Bakersfield