I have long been among the many public critics of Speaker Kevin McCarthy. His coddling of former president Donald Trump and his caving to the extremists on the far-right wing of the GOP have been morally grotesque.
But he deserves full credit for working with President Joe Biden to prevent the calamity of a national debt default. Assuredly, I despise much of what is in the bill; it is unfathomable that Republicans think it is better to cut spending on education and science research, and to reduce support for those facing life’s greatest hardships, while also refusing to even consider raising taxes on the absurdly wealthy.