Sad to read the COVID news: Five deaths and an uptick in hospitalizations. ("Kern Public Health reports 339 new COVID-19 cases, 5 deaths on Thursday," Nov. 4.)
What will it take to end this pandemic? Since it is a GLOBAL pandemic, we need to battle it worldwide. That means making the vaccine available to all, sharing the critical technology to create enough vaccines, like Merck recently did with its COVID-19 treatment. We can do our part by asking the president (202-456-1111) to lead the way out of the COVID-19 pandemic by doing this compassionate sharing.
— Willie Dickerson, Snohomish, Wash.