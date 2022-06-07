I believe there are currently two plans, the governor’s give $400 to everyone who owns a car up to two cars, and the Legislature’s give $200 per person including dependents.
I thought about these plans and wondered what about a person with, say, three children who didn’t pay taxes. They get $800? A car owner who paid no taxes gets $400?
I thought about it for maybe 30 seconds and came up with what I will call my “common sense” rebate plan.
Take how much money we need to give back, divide that by how much taxpayers paid in, to get a percent, then everyone who paid taxes gets back that percent times what they paid.
Unfortunately, my plan does not fit the California Socialist Democrats' plan to redistribute wealth.
So I guess “common sense” is just out of the question for them.
— David Conway, Bakersfield