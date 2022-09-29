You come to my house and swipe something, that’s stealing. Whether it is a treasure or a trinket, it is plain stealing.
Everybody knows that. Everybody, including Trump’s supporters. Sadly, they are more loyal to him than to our country
A competent president would never steal government documents — classified, declassified, or even a handwritten note.
A competent president would never risk compromising the security of us or our allies by secreting such material in his home.
A competent president (or former) would never say that a president can declassify documents by merely thinking about it. (Declassification requires a process; doesn’t he know that?)
Then wouldn’t he have gotten the hint after the first 15 boxes with over 184 classified documents were returned to the National Archives in January; and 100 more, through subpoena, in August? And now this last batch confiscated.
Come on, Trump! What else do you have at Mar-a-Lago that belongs to us, the United States government? Better come clean for the safety of your child and all future generations — that is, if you’ve not already jeopardized it.
— Ann Silver, Bakersfield