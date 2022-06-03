As usual, the recent tragedy in Uvalde has jump-started the anti-gun faction in Congress.They have a "comprehensive" bill to present this week.
This is why nothing ever gets done in Congress! Writing standalone bills that the majority on both sides of the aisle can support (think Universal Background Checks, or Prohibition of Ghost Guns, etc.) should be in order. Instead, they build massive bills (500-plus pages) that have a whole wish list of anti-gun items that have no chance of being approved!!
Unfortunately, 99 percent of all gun control laws have zero chance of preventing gun deaths.
• Evil exists in our world.
• Criminals don't follow any laws, even gun laws.
• Criminals don't go to the store to secure weapons.
• If a person intends harm, they will use whatever means necessary.
We need improved mental health care, available to all. We need to incarcerate repeat offenders and leave them there. Quit penalizing law-abiding gun owners because criminals break the law.
Just saying.
— Carol E. Boyes, Bakersfield